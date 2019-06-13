Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading Up 9.9%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 363,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 390,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $355.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 47.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 462,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 451,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 45,081 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 22.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 79,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 97,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

