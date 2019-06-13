Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.67 and last traded at $55.38. Approximately 11,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 492,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.31.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 342,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $7,633,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Pagerduty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

