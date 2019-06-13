Palouse Capital Management Inc. Invests $226,000 in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock

Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,475,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,794,000 after buying an additional 33,069 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/palouse-capital-management-inc-invests-226000-in-pacwest-bancorp-nasdaqpacw-stock.html.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.