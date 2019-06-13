Pandacoin Trading Up 43% This Week (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. During the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. Pandacoin has a market cap of $5.31 million and $198.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

