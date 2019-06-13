Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Receives $22.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer set a $23.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $19.13 on Monday. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.43.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Par Pacific by 3,746.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Par Pacific by 55,491.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

