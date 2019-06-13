Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 74,395 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 618,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dana by 683.1% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dana by 1,263.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 784,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 726,515 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $43,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Shares of DAN opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Dana had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.47%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

