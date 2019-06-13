Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GameStop by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 6.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in GameStop by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in GameStop by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in GameStop by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME opened at $5.50 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $584.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on GameStop to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-grows-position-in-gamestop-corp-nysegme.html.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.