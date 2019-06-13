Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Patterson Companies’ Animal Health segment has been displaying solid performance of late. Also, the Dental unit saw a year-over-year upside in recent times. These apart, the company provides a wide range of consumable supplies, equipment, software and value-added services. A broad spectrum of products cushions it against economic downturns in the MedTech space. We believe that a diverse product portfolio, strong veterinary business prospects, accretive acquisitions and strategic partnerships are the key catalysts. On the flip side, declining Dental Consumable revenues has been plaguing Patterson Companies for quite some time. Moreover, the company narrowed its earnings per share view. Management expects headwinds in the technology-based equipment business to persist through fiscal 2019. The stock has underperformed the industry in a year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $22.17 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

