Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,819,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,008,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,096,000 after purchasing an additional 171,514 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 846,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 138,231 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 501,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 116,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Paylocity by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,596,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,923,000 after acquiring an additional 113,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.
In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $757,690.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.64, for a total value of $4,582,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 868,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,574,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,192 shares of company stock valued at $27,120,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paylocity from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $96.17 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.91.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
