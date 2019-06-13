Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $83,000 Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,963,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,417,000 after acquiring an additional 164,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,079,000 after acquiring an additional 685,215 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,754,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,165,000 after acquiring an additional 299,089 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,356,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,389,000 after acquiring an additional 103,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

ALLE traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $104.97. 282,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,357. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $74.83 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Allegion had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey M. Wood sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $531,253.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,687.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

