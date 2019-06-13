Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.3% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.12. 53,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $4,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,618,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,704,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,146 shares in the company, valued at $33,329,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,904 shares of company stock worth $8,738,657 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

