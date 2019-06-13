Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,145 ($14.96) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACSO. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Accesso Technology Group to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Accesso Technology Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Accesso Technology Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Accesso Technology Group alerts:

Accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 715 ($9.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The company has a market cap of $194.51 million and a P/E ratio of 61.11. Accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a one year high of GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

In other Accesso Technology Group news, insider Royce Paul Noland purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.81) per share, with a total value of £58,800 ($76,832.61). Also, insider Karen Slatford purchased 11,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 845 ($11.04) per share, with a total value of £100,005.75 ($130,675.23). Insiders have purchased a total of 27,835 shares of company stock valued at $24,510,575 over the last ninety days.

About Accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.