Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OCDO. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,116.67 ($14.59).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a PE ratio of -168.19.

In related news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($15.67), for a total value of £1,798,500 ($2,350,058.80). Also, insider Mark Richardson sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,287 ($16.82), for a total transaction of £604,014.84 ($789,252.37).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

