Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Shares of Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.44 million and a P/E ratio of -40.38. Town Centre Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 296 ($3.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.