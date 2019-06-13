Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, insider Jay A. Snowden purchased 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $212,171.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,487.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Fair purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $214,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,340.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

