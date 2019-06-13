Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 22.6% Higher This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $238,860.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00077530 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008410 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00202362 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002057 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006490 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000723 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

