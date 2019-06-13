PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Shares Up 7%

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $11.98. 111,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 309,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.
The company has a market cap of $293.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $600,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.
Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.