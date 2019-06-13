Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Polaris Industries posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year sales of $6.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $6.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

Shares of PII traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.16. 385,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $131.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.20%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

