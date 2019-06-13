Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Popular were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,758,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 5,001.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 790,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,661,000 after acquiring an additional 775,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,076,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,847,000 after acquiring an additional 559,566 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 4,433.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 476,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,585,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,239,000 after acquiring an additional 412,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP opened at $53.52 on Thursday. Popular Inc has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Popular had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Popular to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/popular-inc-nasdaqbpop-shares-bought-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.