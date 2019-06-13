Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.05

News stories about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

POWL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.05. 47,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,494. The company has a market capitalization of $417.05 million, a PE ratio of 601.67 and a beta of 1.22. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $41.42.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.05” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/powell-industries-nasdaqpowl-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-05.html.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.