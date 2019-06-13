Power Ledger (POWR) Market Capitalization Hits $49.29 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $49.29 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001475 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Gate.io and BX Thailand. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00419457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.30 or 0.02510603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00158138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,712,077 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ABCC, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, BX Thailand, Kucoin, Gate.io, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Bithumb, IDEX, Bitbns, Binance, TDAX, Bittrex, Radar Relay and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

