Primecap Management Co. CA Has $733.41 Million Stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,686,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.13% of BlackBerry worth $733,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 13,978,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,390,000 after buying an additional 682,263 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,646,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,586,000 after buying an additional 3,295,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $37,331,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,847,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,879,000 after buying an additional 321,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,131,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after buying an additional 884,858 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 312,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 2.01. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.81 million. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities increased their price target on BlackBerry from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised BlackBerry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

