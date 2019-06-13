Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 68,650 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,796,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,650 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 1.8% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $2,388,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 56.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Micron Technology by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 73.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $837,704.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 269,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,165,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $621,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,878 shares of company stock worth $2,293,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 531,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,489,162. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/primecap-management-co-ca-sells-68650-shares-of-micron-technology-inc-nasdaqmu.html.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.