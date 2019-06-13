Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,334 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,079,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $34,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in PPL by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in PPL by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

NYSE PPL opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/principal-financial-group-inc-purchases-13334-shares-of-ppl-corp-nyseppl.html.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.