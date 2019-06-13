Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Capital Innovations LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,331,000 after acquiring an additional 206,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $477.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $479.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director Jeff M. Fettig bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $432.07 per share, with a total value of $216,035.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $3,006,891.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.05.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

