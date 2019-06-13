PRIZM (PZM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,019.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $22,019.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,114.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.19 or 0.04938861 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.99 or 0.01480843 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00019440 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 99,590,293 coins and its circulating supply is 52,502,900 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.