Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,761 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 1,761 ($23.01) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a GBX 2,019 ($26.38) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,835 ($23.98) to GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,428 ($31.73) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,061 ($26.93).

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU opened at GBX 1,617 ($21.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,886 ($24.64). The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 149,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,561 ($20.40), for a total transaction of £2,327,794.42 ($3,041,675.71). Also, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,655 ($21.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,825 ($32,438.26).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.