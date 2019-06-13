Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,051 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $29,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 13,535 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $812,641.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,536.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $3,080,483.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 419,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,676,902.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,330 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

