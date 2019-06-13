Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Holdings Reduced by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.50 and a beta of 0.49. Pure Cycle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

