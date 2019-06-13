Pure Storage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 10,429 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,114% compared to the average volume of 471 put options.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $740,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $111,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,260 shares of company stock worth $11,837,614. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,708,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 21.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 140,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,306,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

