Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $199.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $151.43 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $50,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,567.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Read More: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.