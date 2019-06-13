Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.80 Per Share

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RFX opened at GBX 174.20 ($2.28) on Thursday. Ramsdens has a 12 month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 201.50 ($2.63). The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.31.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Ramsdens from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 241 ($3.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

