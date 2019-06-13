Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $61.94.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

