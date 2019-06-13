Raymond James Cuts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$14.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPB. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.78.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$12.89 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.17 and a 1 year high of C$13.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.63%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

