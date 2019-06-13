Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,119,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,617,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 483,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 125,840 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Amy Trojanowski sold 9,049 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $353,815.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Bell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 55,500 shares of company stock worth $1,289,670. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Chemours to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Chemours had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

