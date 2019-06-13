Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $203.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $216.00. Vertical Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RTN. UBS Group downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.36.

Shares of RTN opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $210.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total transaction of $98,130.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $255,201.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,592 shares of company stock worth $2,310,174. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

