Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $17.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $15.90 on Monday. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,254 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

