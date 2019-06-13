Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Olivier Danos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $105,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $266,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,496.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,158,370 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regenxbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio Inc has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

