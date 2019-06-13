Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June, 13th (APTS, BKEAY, BURG, DAC, DBI, DKS, EPRT, FCBP, FFIC, GDDY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 13th:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was downgraded by analysts at CICC Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Noble (NYSE:NE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

