Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Regency Centers Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regency Centers in a research report issued on Monday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2019 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $286.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 398.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James D. Thompson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $927,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,878.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,658 shares of company stock worth $1,102,559. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.