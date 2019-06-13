Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 13th (AKAM, ENB, ENT, KOD, LRN, MVC, NDRA, PAA, PAGP, PTC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 13th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We attended 2019 conference in Las Vegas. The conference included an investor session for the first time which we believe was appreciated by all in attendance. The conference had a positive tone overall with a crowd that had significant interest in Akamai’s offerings. The conference reinforced core traffic centric growth drivers for the business while outlining improvements being made to support continued growth in the company’s pivot to the security market. Looking forward the company highlighted emerging themes such as 5G, IoT and Blockchain as areas for future growth. See below / within for more insights from the conference. Zero Overage. The company model launched a new fixed fee pricing model for web performance and security customers. We believe this initiative was at least in part driven by customer feedback.””

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $22.50 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We thought it notable that CMO and CDO PhD spent 10 years at unrated Roche (Genentech), including as global head of late- stage ophthalmology, where his team was responsible for pivotal studies and he headed programs such as Lucentis Port Delivery. Kodiak platform address the limitations (e.g. treatment burden) of anti-VEGF therapies (>$10.5 bn in 2018 sales). With KSI-301, Kodiak hopes to address the leading global causes of blindness, namely aging and diabetes. Despite the size of the existing anti- VEGF market, an unmet medical need exists since, after 3 years or so of treatment, patients (under optimal care) typically have vision close to or worse than when the patients started anti-VEGF treatment.””

K12 (NYSE:LRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “MVC has hit a positive inflection point, in our view: in F2Q19, MVC converted one of its largest positions (Custom of yield investments into $39M of yield investments; and, thus far in F3Q19, MVC has originated $18M of new yield investments. Consequently, management is guiding to coverage of the quarterly dividend of $0.15 with net investment income (NII) in F3Q19. We are raising our quarterly EPS estimates for the remainder of to $0.15. Based on these estimates, and on a higher F2Q19 NAV of $12.99 (up 6.1% from F1Q19), we are raising our price target to $13, from $11. Our new price target equates to 1.0x NAV (versus 0.9x NAV for our previous price target), which is in line with relevant peers.””

Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA). Dougherty & Co issued a buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The analysts wrote, “We attended PTC’s customer conference (LiveWorx) in Boston. With a couple noisy quarters behind the company we found the conference as an opportunity to revisit the long-term story. Though we believe some expected an update on the F23 targets, additional work needs to be done to convert the estimates to ASC 606; importantly, however, management reaffirmed the $850M F23 FCF target. From a technology standpoint, we recommend investors watch the keynote when it is available online as it is helpful in visualizing the company’s technology portfolio, but we also provide detail within. We continue to believe the company has many options for upside on an already compelling TAM inclusive of its meaningful partnerships. We remain encouraged by PTC’s long-term prospect. Maintain Outperform rating and $110 price target.””

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They currently have a $131.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $123.00.

Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Roan Resources Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Merge, SCOOP and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Roan Resources Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD). Dougherty & Co issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

