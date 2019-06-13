Reviewing Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and HighPoint Resources (NASDAQ:HPR)

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and HighPoint Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $149.17 million 1.17 $57.82 million $0.18 5.78 HighPoint Resources $453.00 million 0.76 $121.22 million ($0.03) -53.67

HighPoint Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum. HighPoint Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abraxas Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and HighPoint Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum 15.09% 14.05% 4.76% HighPoint Resources 10.53% -0.95% -0.48%

Risk and Volatility

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Abraxas Petroleum and HighPoint Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 0 0 3 0 3.00 HighPoint Resources 1 1 5 0 2.57

Abraxas Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 268.59%. HighPoint Resources has a consensus price target of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 322.36%. Given HighPoint Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than Abraxas Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum beats HighPoint Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

