Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,054 Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ooma were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 570,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 133,619 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 482,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 131,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ooma by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 48,068 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ooma by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ooma from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

OOMA opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Ooma Inc has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Ooma Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 12,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $170,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,340 shares of company stock worth $184,286 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

