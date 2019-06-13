Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,097 Shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Drive Shack worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Drive Shack by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,701,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Drive Shack by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,054,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Drive Shack by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Drive Shack by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DS stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $308.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.35. Drive Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Drive Shack from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

