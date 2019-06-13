Rhumbline Advisers Sells 379 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Hooker Furniture worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 953.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 18.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 136,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $317.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $200.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

In other Hooker Furniture news, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,430.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $225,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,410.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HOFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

