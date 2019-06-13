Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and Binance. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $16.21 million and $1.27 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00045708 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,610,593 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, OKEx, Upbit, Huobi, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, DragonEX, C2CX, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

