Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Edison International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,815,000 after buying an additional 458,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,922,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,686,760,000 after buying an additional 392,144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Edison International by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.38. 16,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,159. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

