Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In related news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $3,252,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 67,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $4,379,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 699,582 shares of company stock worth $45,579,410. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $338.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

