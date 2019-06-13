RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,688,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,646,000 after purchasing an additional 512,141 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,521,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,292,000 after purchasing an additional 586,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,495,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 170,214 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 968,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 20,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,107. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

