RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €27.00 by Barclays

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective from Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

RWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €22.40 ($26.05) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.69 ($28.70).

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €23.06 ($26.81) on Tuesday. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

